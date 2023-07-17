Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by ITV Meridian's Andrew Pate

A mum who took up running to overcome postnatal depression has been chosen as one of only 30 women who will take part in an international triathlon.

Jennifer Done from Botley in Southampton is not a professional athlete but will be heading to Kona in Hawaii to take part in the IronMan World Championships.

She will face a 2.4-mile swim, 112 miles of cycling and 26 miles of running.

Before being diagnosed with post-natal depression by her GP, Ms Done believed that this was exclusively characterised by struggling to have a bond with the baby.

However, in her case, she felt overwhelmed by the idea that she was not a good enough mother to her newborn.

Jennifer and her daughter Chloe Credit: ITV Meridian

She said: " I just progressively got worse and worse and sank into what I can only describe as a black hole.

"I struggled with going out, you know, completing any day-to-day tasks is just really, really challenging.

"I just loved her so much and I just have this overwhelming feeling I'm not good enough for her - I wasn't good enough to be a mum."

Despite these beliefs at first taking hold of her thoughts, Ms Done tried to find a way to overcome them.

When she eventually found her love for running she said it "almost became her therapy"

Ms Done has already completed the Hamburg triathlon.

Credit: ITV Meridian

Describing her emotions, she said: " It was kind of hard, but I made it. It was just the most amazing feeling.

"All that I'd achieved coming through post-natal depression and s eeing my little girl who was standing at the end just cheering me on kind of made it all worthwhile".

She now wants to spread the word to other women about how sports can help people both physically and mentally.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...