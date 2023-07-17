Play Brightcove video

Residents living near a Brighton hotel have been speaking of their ordeal after a fire tore through the historic building, leaving it with “significant damage”.

Firefighters have brought the blaze under control but the main road through the city will remain closed for three days.

Crews were called to the Royal Albion Hotel on the East Sussex city’s seafront at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

Efforts to extinguish the fire were hampered by high winds meaning the operation continued into Monday.

Of the approximately 100 people evacuated from the surrounding area, it is believed they have all either found another place to stay or are being supported by the council to find a temporary alternative.

A local resident, Angie Lee, said: "I got into my flat and the visibility was zero and we could barely breathe.

"My grandson was very frightened he was laying on the floor crying. The kitten was panting and couldn't breathe properly so I took her to the emergency vet and they put her on oxygen.

"The residents have no phone number to ring there's no point of contact, we don't know when we can go home, we don't know what the situation is."

The scene in Brighton after a fire at the Royal Albion Hotel Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

It is understood the hotel has found other accommodation for all of its guests.

Now East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) has said that the fire is under control but the road will remain closed while work continues to make the building safe.

Councillor Bella Sankey, leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, said: "Investigations are continuing across agencies including Brighton and Hove City Council.

"Our partner agencies are working to ensure the safety of our residents but again we would really urge people to avoid this area.

"There is still smoke that will affect people so please avoid the area if you can and keep your windows firmly closed. "

Roads will remain closed for three days. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A statement from the fire service, Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove Council said: “We continue to support our partners in responding to the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton.

“While the fire has now been brought under control, the building has suffered significant damage.

“As a result, the A259 will remain closed for at least the next 72 hours, during which time activity will be ongoing to make the location safe.

“This timeframe may be extended, as partners work hard to reduce the footprint of the site safely.

“We would once again like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this takes place.”

The 219-bedroom regency-style hotel, which overlooks Brighton Pier, was built in 1826. It is run by Britannia Hotels.

Part of the building was Grade II* listed by English Heritage and suffered a previous fire in November 1998.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...