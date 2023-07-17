Play Brightcove video

Dr Alex George spoke about the death of his brother, 19-year-old Llŷr, at the opening of a new suicide support hub

A former Love Island star who lost his younger brother to suicide is urging young people to talk about their problems, saying "sharing isn't a sign of weakness" at the opening of a new support hub.

Dr Alex George said young people "need somewhere to go where they feel safe, heard and supported".

He was speaking at the opening of I-Rock Horsham District in mid-Sussex on Friday 14 July.

The support hub aims to address mental health issues, particularly in Horsham, which saw a spike in the suicide of those aged 15-18 during the pandemic.

Dr Alex lost his younger brother, 19-year-old Llŷr, in 2020, who was due to begin studying at medical school.

The hub will be a community space for young people where they can play games, chat with friends and will also have access to therapeutic services.

Dr Alex said at the hub's opening: "It's going to help schools, GP practices, and it will help support parents and families that live around this hub, it's incredible."

"If a young person is struggling with mental health, my first piece of advice is to talk - please, please, please don't suffer in silence.

"I lost my brother to suicide a few years ago and we didn't know that he was struggling. I wish every day that he'd have opened up and said 'I need help, please support me' and we'd have done everything we could to support him. Sharing isn't a sign of weakness, it's a sign of strength. Talk to someone, get support and know there's always hope for a better day.

"Right now there's between five and six Wembley Stadiums of children waiting for support with their mental health, some of those children will wait two to three years. That's not okay in anyone's books. Let's fund the hubs and make sure every child has this kind of support."

Elle Dyson, from I-Rock Horsham District, said: "One of the problems that our project seeks to address is to make systems less confusing for young people by providing really a clear access point as soon as someone is feeling that way. No matter what the issue, young people can come to us and get compassionate advice from a trusted professional.

"One of the magical things about this is that community services do exist - there is a lot of support out there and it's about bringing it together. If communities can do that I think it can be really powerful."

Whatever you're going through, Samaritans provide 24 hour support, 365 days a year. Call 116 123 for free.

If you’re having thoughts about suicide, or you’re concerned about someone else, you can download Grassroot free Stay Alive app

If you live in Sussex and you’ve been affected by suicide, however long ago, you can contact the Sussex Suicide Bereavement Support Service. Call 07376616628 or email sussexbereavedbysuicide@cruse.org.uk at any time.

