The Cowes Floating Bridge service has been suspended due to a software issue.

Engineers have been contacted and a launch service (Jenny Lee) is in operation for foot passengers and cyclists.

The Floating Bridge was suspended on Sunday (16 July) and will likely remain out of service for Monday (17 July).

East Cowes passenger launch from:

Gridiron Pontoon, Castle Street, East Cowes (adjacent Red Funnel vehicle check-in)

Cowes passenger launch from:

Immediately adjacent to the Floating Bridge slipway

It's the latest problem for the troubled vessel that links Cowes to East Cowes.

The £3.2m Floating bridge was launched in 2017. Since then, repeated problems and repairs have cost taxpayers nearly a million pounds.

Last year services had to be suspended for six weeks due to routine maintenance requirements and repairs following a crash into the harbour wall.

The chain ferry is a vital link between West and East Cowes. Without the boat to cross the River Medina, there’s a 25 minute detour by car.

