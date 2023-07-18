Asbestos has been confirmed to be in the Brighton hotel which caught alight at the weekend, the city council has said.

The fire broke out at the Royal Albion Hotel on Saturday evening with firefighters managing to bring the blaze under control yesterday.

Brighton and Hove City Council has confirmed that asbestos was used in the hotel but the fire service says the risk to the public is "very low".

In a statement, the council said: "Asbestos is known to be in the textured ceiling coatings used in the building but there is unlikely to be any significant risk of exposure to asbestos following this fire."

The council added that its Building Control Team are on site and contractors will begin the demolition of the damaged section of the building as soon as possible.

It will help the fire crews access to the site, as parts of the building are no longer structurally safe.

UKPower Networks and Southern Gas networks are at the site to ensure that all electric and gas are isolated and made safe prior to any work progressing.

The council expects the demolition will take two to three weeks.

Group Manager, Katie Cornhill, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said: "To reassure all the local population, the risk from asbestos is of a very low risk.

"Any demolition of a building has to have an assessment undertaken to control the hazards.

"Asbestos will be one of those hazards that are addressed through the risk assessment.

"When they demolish this building it will be in a safe manner to make sure there's no asbestos spread from this building."

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service says the risk to the public is "very low"

The properties directly behind the Albion Hotel will remain inaccessible due to the risk of falling debris during the demolition process.

Council Leader Councillor Bella Sankey added: “I want to give my heartfelt thanks to emergency services and everyone else who supported the response to the awful fire at the historic Royal Albion Hotel over the weekend.

“Sadly, the building has suffered significant damage and we’ll need to keep the roads closed while it’s made safe.

“We’re asking everyone to continue following advice from emergency services and to please keep away from the area.

“We’re sorry for the ongoing disruption – thank you for bearing with us while the area is made safe.”

Residents displaced by the fire are being asked to contact the council's housing team by emailing housing.advice@brighton-hove.gov.uk or calling 01273 294 400 (option 1).