First white-tailed eagle hatches in England in more than 200 years

The first white-tailed eagle has hatched in England in more than 240 years.

The chick is the first successful breeding attempt of the white-tailed eagles released by Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation’s project to return the lost species to England.

So far 25 white-tailed eagles have been released by the reintroduction project with 16 still surviving. All of the young birds involved are collected from the wild in Scotland and brought to the Isle of Wight.

Two of the birds released by the project in 2020 – female G405, originally from the Outer Hebrides and male G471, from north-west Sutherland – reared the male chick earlier this summer.

The location of the nest, on private land with no public access, is not being revealed for the welfare of the birds and to prevent any disturbance to them or the landowner.

The chick was ringed and fitted with a satellite tag by licensed ornithologists from the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation allowing the project team to track this historic bird’s daily progress through its life.

Roy Dennis MBE, Founder of the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation, said: “This is a very special moment for everyone who has worked on, supported and followed this ground-breaking project.

"Restoring a breeding population in southern England, where the species was once widespread, has been our ultimate goal. Many thought it was impossible but we knew food for eagles - fresh and salt water fish, cuttlefish, rabbits, hares and wild birds - was plentiful.

"I visited the Isle of Wight as a young birdwatcher in the 1950s, saw the last breeding location at Culver Cliff and knew they should be restored.

"It is early days, but this is a very significant milestone and we are heartened by the enthusiastic support shown by so many people and that the sight of these huge eagles in the sky inspires hope for restoring nature.

"We still have a long way to go, but the feeling of seeing the first pair reach this stage is truly incredible.”

The birds are one of three territorial pairs that have now become established in southern England and the first to breed. Credit: Forestry England/Crown copyright

Steve Egerton-Read, White-Tailed Eagle Project Officer for Forestry England, said: “We are thrilled that this moment has happened and at such an early stage in the project.

"At only three years old, it is remarkable that the pair have successfully bred, with most white-tailed eagles not attempting to do so until they are at least four or five.

"This pairs’ ability to breed and fledge their chick at this early age is extremely encouraging.

“It is really hard to put into words just what an incredible moment this is for the return of these iconic birds to England.

"It is evidence of just how well the eagles are starting to fit back into this landscape and how, with a little help, nature can begin to return and thrive.

"Although it has not been possible to set up a public viewing site at this location, we are hopeful that one of the other pairs that has become established in southern England will choose to nest in a location that we can share with the public in future years.”

White-tailed eagles are Britain’s largest birds of prey with a wingspan of up to 2.5 meters and were once widespread across England.

However, human persecution caused their extinction with the last pair breeding in southern England in 1780.

In 2019, Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation began a reintroduction programme to restore the birds to the English landscape.

