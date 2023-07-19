Commuters are being warned of delays after a section of track was damaged at Southampton Central station.

The "operation incident", involving an engineering train, means no train services are able to run in or out from the east end of the station.

The disruption is affecting Southern, South Western Railway and Great Western Railway trains.

Southern said services are likely to stop short, or divert to Eastleigh or Portsmouth.

South Western Railway said any service past Westbury or Salisbury is likely to be cancelled entirely.

Meanwhile, Great Western Railway said services may divert and skip Southampton Central or be cancelled.

People are being advised to check their journey before travelling.