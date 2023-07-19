A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after he was found with multiple stab wounds to his legs in Basingstoke.

Police were called to Queen Mary Avenue after 1am yesterday (18 July) by the ambulance service.

The road between Vyne Road and Arlott Drive was closed by officers, who were at the scene for some time.

A 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary - c all 101 quoting reference 44230288084 or Operation Mako.