A motorcyclist in his twenties has died in a crash near Midhurst.

The incident involving a van and a motorcycle happened in Petersfield Road near the junction with Woolbeding Lane at about 10pm on Thursday 29 June.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Lavant, was killed.

A 39-year-old woman from Ceredigion, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, by calling 101, or by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Rivenhall.

