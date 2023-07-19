Members of the public are being asked to be vigilant after Asian hornets were spotted in Kent.

The National Bee Unit has confirmed the invasive species were spotted in Dover. They are monitoring the area to detect further Asian hornets.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says th e Asian hornet is smaller than England's native hornet and poses no greater risk to human health than native wasps and hornets. However, they do pose a risk to honey bees.

There have already been several sightings of Asian hornets this year with this being the sixth confirmed UK sighting since April 2023, when a single Asian hornet was captured near Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Northumberland.

Defra’s Chief Plant and Bee Health Officer Nicola Spence said: “By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, we can take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian hornets.

"That’s why we are working at speed to locate and investigate any nests in the area following the confirmed sightings in Kent.

“While the Asian hornet poses no greater risk to human health than other wasps or hornets, they can cause damage to honey bee colonies and other beneficial insects.

“Please continue to look out for any Asian hornets and if you think you’ve spotted one, report your sighting through the Asian hornet app or online. Asian hornet nests will be smaller at this time in the year but we are still asking people to be vigilant.”

People are being told to take care not to approach or disturb a nest.

Asian hornets are not generally aggressive towards people but an exception to this is when they perceive a threat to their nest.

People who suspect they have seen an Asian hornet should report this using the phone app ‘Asian Hornet Watch’ or by using the online report form. Alternatively, e-mail alertnonnative@ceh.ac.uk.