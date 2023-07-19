Police are investigating at least eight watch thefts in Bournemouth town centre in recent weeks.

Typically the suspects, who often pretended to be intoxicated, would approach the victims as they left premises at night before they then removed the watches from the victims’ wrists.

Some of the watches stolen were of higher value but a range of other watches have also been taken.

Detective Inspector Jon Sainsbury, of the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Neighbourhood Enforcement Team (NET), said: “We are conducting investigations into all of the offences that have been reported to us and exploring a number of lines of enquiry.“

While Police do not believe all of the offences necessarily involve the same offenders, Detective Inspector Sainsbury said there does appear to be a pattern: "We want to urge members of the public to be aware that this type of crime is happening in the town and remain vigilant, particularly when they are out in the town at night.“

Local officers have been conduct high-visibility patrols in the town centre.

Anyone with information can report it by contacting Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230107927.

