One man has been constantly streaming the ruined Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton to thousands of people on TikTok.

Jack Page was on the pier when the fire broke out on Saturday (15 July).

Jack said: "On Saturday I was here on the Pier and at about 5:15pm I noticed some smoke.

"We came over and on the way over I put my live on TikTok on and it just went crazy. There was 5,000 people watching. Over 200,000 came in and out of that live throughout the time from 5:15pm to 9pm.

"Unfortunately I had to head home back to London. I went to sleep on that night and when I woke up Sunday morning I had thousands of messages from people for me to come back. I came back here and I've been here ever since.

Jack says he's overwhelmed with the interest online.

"I arrived here at 8pm on Sunday and I've done a 21-hour-non-stop live stream and watched fire brigades tackling the fire. I've had millions and millions of people coming in and out of my live since I've been here. They don't want me to leave."

Jack believes the TikTok views are going to go even higher when the demolition starts.

He said: "Just last night (18 July) when I was here I had about 800 watching. As soon as a small fire came out of the window on the third floor it went up within minutes to 2,500.

"It's unbelievable how everybody has got out safe and how they've contained this fire and it's not spread throughout the whole building. It's mind-blowing. I'm speechless."

