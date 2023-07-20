Hampshire Police have issued a warning to motorists to not change lanes at the last minute when driving.

It's advice that could have helped one driver travelling on a roundabout off the M27 near Southampton.

Officers, who were called to the scene yesterday afternoon, said the silver car had become wedged on a metal crash barrier after suddenly moving lanes.

In a post on social media, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing said: "If you're in the wrong lane, do not just move over at the last minute.

"Carry on to the next available SAFE location to turn around & continue with your journey. Accidents like this can be avoided."