A flat tyre led to Kent Police officers seizing up to £113,000 worth of drugs in Thanet.

The defect and other damage resulted in a Ford Focus being stopped in St Peter’s Road, Margate, at around 8.15pm on Sunday 16 July 2023.

Officers from the town’s Neighbourhood Task Force arrested the driver after finding a small amount of cocaine and cannabis in the vehicle.

Subsequent enquiries led them to carry out a search of a property in Ramsgate where greater quantities of both drugs were located and a woman was arrested.

A Mercedes car was also seized from the address using legislation under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Przemyslaw Tasak, 30, of Gilbert Road, Ramsgate, has since been charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

He was remanded in custody by Folkestone magistrates on Tuesday 18 July and will next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 21 August.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs was released on bail pending further enquiries.

