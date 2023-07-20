William is a toy poodle, Poppy is a chocolate labrador, but they are barely recognisable.

The RSPCA is appealing for information about the two severely neglected dogs which were found abandoned on a country lane in Maidstone, Kent.

Members of the public rushed them to a local vet when they were discovered on Hogbarn Lane on Saturday (15 July).

Both dogs were emaciated and suffering from severe sarcoptic mange, as well as very poor dental health.

Poppy struggles to walk and William is almost blind.

RSPCA inspector Kirsten Ormerod is appealing to anyone with information about the dogs to come forward.

She said: “The state these two dogs are in is absolutely appalling - almost entirely bald from severe mange. They are in a very bad way indeed and have clearly been through trauma as they are both extremely withdrawn and depressed."

Kirsten Ormerod said: “The vet predicts they have experienced chronic and prolonged neglect for months, if not longer, so I am very keen to hear from anybody who recognises them or has any information about how they came to be in this terrible condition.

“We also believe Poppy has been used for breeding as she has extremely enlarged and worn teats, with infected sores. Sadly she has very worn teeth which we believe may have been caused by her chewing the bars of a kennel.”

Poppy has very worn teeth which may have been caused by her chewing the bars of a kennel Credit: RSPCA

Both dogs are receiving extensive veterinary treatment and will be cared for in a loving foster home while investigations continue.The RSPCA has recently launched a Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to raise funds to support frontline rescuers.

