A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the gross negligence manslaughter of a man, 24, who died following a boat crash in Poole Harbour.

David Haw, from Sussex, was found dead in the water 12 days after he went missing following the accident which involved a rigid inflatable boat (Rib) colliding with a channel marker in the early hours of May 2 2022.

Morgan Smith, of Southampton, Hampshire, entered his plea to causing the death of Mr Haw at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Judge Susan Evans adjourned the case for sentencing by a High Court judge at Winchester Crown Court on a date to be fixed in October and ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service into the defendant.

Warning Smith that he faced a custodial sentence, she told him: "I know you will understand the seriousness of the offence you have committed and the sentence you will be receiving for that.

"I will be allowing you bail and I am doing that because you have come here to give a realistic plea."

She added that a condition of bail was that Smith complied with the Probation Service in the preparation of the report.

Extensive searches were carried out in the Poole Harbour area following the accident, involving police specialist dive teams supported by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit.

The body of Mr Haw was found in the water in Poole Harbour on May 14.

Dorset Police launched an investigation involving the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency leading to the charges being brought against Smith.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...