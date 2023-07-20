Maternity task force set up in response to East Kent baby deaths scandal

A new national task force is being established in response to the East Kent baby deaths scandal, the government has announced.

The measure is included in the Department of Health’s full response to Dr Bill Kirkup’s damning report into maternity care at hospitals in Margate and Ashford between 2009 and 2020.

It concluded last October that at least 45 babies could have lived if they’d received care in line with national standards.

Health minister Maria Caulfield will chair the new National Oversight Group, bringing together “key people from the NHS and other organisations” to review “maternity and neonatal improvement programmes”.

The establishment of such a task force was a key recommendation of the Kirkup report.

In a written statement to parliament, Ms Caulfield added: “It is with a firm determination that we must learn the lessons from this inquiry, as well as those before it, to implement meaningful change to prevent further inquiries into failings in maternity and neonatal services across England being needed.”

Her statement also confirmed the establishment of a local group to monitor the progress of improvements at the East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust.

In May, the trust’s maternity services were downgraded by the Care Quality Commission to “inadequate”, with it understood that CQC inspectors considered shutting the unit at the William Harvey Hospital over safety fears.

The new “local forum” – also chaired by Maria Caulfield – will be made up of representatives from “the NHS, Care Quality Commission and Members of Parliament whose constituents have been affected”.

Maternity care at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate and the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford continues to receive additional oversight from regional and national NHS bodies.

Dr Bill Kirkup himself has been appointed to oversee the implementation of his national recommendations relating to staff culture and issues of “compassionate care”, “professional behaviour” and “teamworking”.

The written ministerial statement, laid before parliament today, was published alongside a longer document, setting out in detail how ministers are addressing the Kirkup report’s recommendations.