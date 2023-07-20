A teenage girl has been arrested in Worthing after reportedly carrying a knife into school.

Police officers were called to Durrington High School this morning (20 July) at 9:37am to a report of a teenager believed to be in possession of a knife.

Officers attended and at 9:43am a teenage girl was safely detained.

The force says she has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place and remains in police custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: “I would like to thank Durrington High School staff for promptly reporting their concerns to the police, which allowed us to respond swiftly and take an individual into custody.

“We will now work with the school to establish the full circumstances of the situation.

“I would like to reassure the public that this was a fast-moving, contained situation in which no-one was harmed, and there is no wider safety risk.”