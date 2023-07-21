Barbie vs Oppenheimer: New ballot bins in Southampton to tackle litter

Members of the public in Southampton are being asked to use their litter to vote on hot topics such as whether they prefer new films Barbie or Oppenheimer.

The new Big Ballot Bins in the city centre are the first of their kind, using sensors to detect and count which option the public vote for as they throw away their litter, with digital screens keeping track of the score.

The trial was established and designed as part of a partnership between Southampton City Council and environmental charity Hubbub.

The bins, which hope to tackle litter, can be found on Guildhall Square and Above Bar Street.

Southampton City Council is also encouraging the public to share their decisions on social media using #PickYourSide.

Councillor Valerie Laurent, The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Southampton, welcomed the launch of the scheme.

She said: "Southampton strives to be a cleaner, greener city, not only for those of us living and working here now, but for future generations to come.

"The ballot bins are an innovative idea and I hope will make a difference in making sure people are disposing of their litter properly, whilst having some fun in the process."

Gavin Ellis, Director and Co-Founder at Hubbub, added: "Since we created the Ballot Bin voting ashtray back in 2016 and saw it successfully nudging smokers to bin their butts, Hubbub has wanted to test the same approach with litter bins.

"We're always looking for creative ways to reduce littering and we hope the new Big Ballot Bins, which are built based on proven behaviour change principles, will do just that. We’ll be tracking the impact they have through independent, scientific measurement".

The impact of the project will be measured using artificial intelligence which identifies and measures the amount of litter around Southampton’s Central Parks and charts how this has changed as a result of the new bins.

This data will be used by Hubbub to develop anti-litter interventions to help to tackle Southampton’s litter problem.

