After CupCake went missing for five days, her owner, Karen Gunn from Canterbury, became very concerned.

When the three-year-old tabby cat did finally make it home it was clear there was something severely wrong.

A trip to the vets revealed she'd become trapped in a rabbit snare, leaving her with serious injuries.

The snare had wrapped so tightly around her waist it was hard to see buried underneath her fur. Luckily, vets were able to remove it and save her life.

Cupcake is now recovering at home Credit: PDSA

The snare was very carefully removed and the wounds were cleaned, dressed and treated with antibiotics.

Karen said: “If C.C hadn’t managed to get herself home, I don’t bear to think about what would have happened to her – it’s possible she spent five whole days trapped in that snare, trying to wiggle herself free. We can’t thank PDSA enough for ensuring C.C got the treatment she needed for a full recovery."

C.C’s fur is yet to grow back but her wounds are now fully healed and she’s back on her paws again Credit: PDSA

Vet charity PDSA said, "As C.C had struggled to get herself free, the snare cut deeper into her, causing deep and painful wounds - it was a miracle C.C was able to move, let alone struggle all the way home."

A snare is a thin wire noose used as a method of wildlife management. When an animal steps into the trap, the noose tightens around them, trapping them in place. The PDSA is calling for them to be banned.

The snare that was found caught around C.C. Credit: PDSA

PDSA Veterinary Surgeon, Lynne James, said: "We’re extremely pleased that Wales has committed to a full ban on all snares, as this is a great step for animal welfare in Wales, due to the suffering these devices cause to wild, farmed and companion animals.

"PDSA supports a ban on the manufacture, sale, possession and use of all snares not just in Wales, but across the whole of the UK, and is now looking to England and Scotland to follow suit and join Wales with a complete ban on snares.

“Unfortunately we do see cases like C.C’s across our 48 Pet Hospitals, and we firmly believe there needs to be a ban on snares. Snares are inhumane; catching a range of wild and domestic animals, including protected species and beloved family pets, often resulting in severe injury or death."

Karen said CupCake was lucky. “C.C’s wounds are now fully healed and she’s back on her paws again – she has a big scar and her fur is yet to fully grow back, but she’s a real fighter.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...