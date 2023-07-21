People are being warned to stay away from a dead whale found at a popular beach in Kent.

The Romney Marsh Coastguard Rescue Team was called out to St Mary's Bay following reports of an object floating on the water's edge. It was confirmed to be a deceased Minke Whale.

The coastguard is strongly advising members of the public not to venture out to the animal due to the deep mud, or quicksand, between the animal and the shoreline.

Details of the animal have been recorded and possible further investigations will take place to determine how best to remove the animal from the beach.

