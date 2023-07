Motorists are being warned of delays on the M25 Dartford Tunnel because of an accident this morning (Friday 21 July).

Two lanes are closed with three miles of congestion.

The delays are affecting the M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise from J1A A206 (Dartford) to J31 A1306 (Lakeside / Purfleet).

There's also traffic to J2 A2 Darenth Interchange.