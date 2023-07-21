A fire has broken out on a railway track in Kent with passengers told to evacuate the station.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service are at the station in Old Bridge Road, Whitstable, dealing with the cable fire.

Two fire engines are in attendance, and the station has been evacuated as a precaution and is likely to be closed for a significant amount of time.

No trains are running with Network Rail Kent and Sussex apologising to passengers for the disruption.

Passengers are being told they can use their ticket at no extra cost on Stagecoach local buses.