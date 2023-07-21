Play Brightcove video

Firefighters were called to reports of smoke coming from the Royal Albion Hotel

Firefighters have been back at the Royal Albion Hotel on Brighton's seafront six days after a major blaze which partially destroyed the building.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called back to Old Steine shortly before 8am this morning (July 21) following reports of smoke.

Crews used an Aerial Ladder Platform and hose reel jets to dampen down hotspots.

One appliance will remain on scene until 1pm and there will be a re-inspection at 4pm today.

An Aerial Ladder Platform and two ground monitors are being used to prevent fire spread Credit: ITV Meridian

Demolition began on part of the hotel on Wednesday (July 19) after the building suffered significant damage in the fire last weekend.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...