Watch this report by ITV News Meridian's Siri Hampapur

A performing arts group aiming to preserve South Asian heritage has been chosen out of thousands to perform at a national dance festival.

Kalakunj, based in Reading, Berkshire, spent months auditioning and was selected to represent the South of England at the U Dance festival in Newcastle.

The six girls in the group perform a classical South Indian style of dance called Bharatanatyam.

It is a tradition passed down orally through generations of dance teachers and students.

Kalakunj hopes to inspire more people to take up the art form so that it can continue for future generations. Credit: ITV Meridian

Kalakunj Dance teacher, Ananya Chatterjee said: "We're absolutely thrilled we could bring our heritage forward to a national level.

"I think the spirit of multiculturalism is absolutely brilliantly preserved here in this country.

"We need to raise the awareness, more and more about our heritage and that's the best way forward to keep performing and making people interested in this art form and everybody's welcome."

Kalakunj's performance piece for the festival, called 'Still I Rise', is based on a Maya Angelou poem.

It is all about women empowerment - invoking energy, beauty and rhythm.

It is combined with the 'Thilana' - a classical Indian dance within the Bharatanatyam style.

Ms Chatterjee continued: "The poem along with Thilana will bring across the message that we want to give, that women are unstoppable."

One of the dancers explains what each of the pieces of jewellery means

Dancer, Prathana Pradeep said: "The reason why Indian classical dance Barathnatyam is surviving now is because of how it's been passed down orally.

"To be an individual who's been given the responsibility to present it and pass on the knowledge to future generations and youngers is quite honouring and humbling in itself."

Shivani Kishor another dancer added: "Being able to perform it on such a platform makes me really proud.

"I'm able to showcase something that started off in a state in the South of India and I can show that to such a diverse place.

"I find it really enjoyable to be able to share that with everyone."

