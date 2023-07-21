A man in his 60s who was found unconscious at an address in Bournemouth with serious injuries is in a life-threatening condition.

Police officers were called to the address in Hinton Road following a report of concern for welfare at about 12.15am yesterday (Thursday 20 July).

The man was found inside and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

Police have since arrested three people.

A 23-year-old woman and two 39-year-old men – all from Bournemouth – have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Darren Moores, of BCP CID, said: “We are continuing our investigation to establish how the man sustained his injuries and have now made three arrests.

“Cordons remain in place in Hinton Road and Westover Road as we carry out enquiries in the area.

“I would like to renew my appeal for anyone with information that may help us establish what happened to please contact Dorset Police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting 55230112971.