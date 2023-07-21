A man was threatened with a handgun and a golf club after he went looking for a stolen motorbike in Bracknell.

The man, in his thirties, attended Campion House off Jock’s Lane with a group of men at about 8.45pm last night (July 20) looking for the bike which they thought might be in the area.

While there, he was challenged by a man who produced a golf club. Another man then appeared with a handgun in a plastic bag. He pointed it towards him and threatened him.

Armed officers were sent in and a 40-year-old man from Bracknell and a 45-year-old man from Datchet were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They both remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Stuart Streeter from Bracknell and Wokingham CID said, “Fortunately, no one was physically injured but this was a very scary incident.

“We are appealing for anyone with information about this shocking incident to please get in touch."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43230323415.

There is believed to be no wider threat to the public, but there will be an increased police presence in the area while officers conduct reassurance patrols and investigate the incident.

