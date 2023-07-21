Play Brightcove video

Chlöe Oliver has been to meet the mother who suffered a near fatal brain haemorrhage just eight weeks after giving birth

A mum who suffered a brain haemorrhage and was given a 0.5% chance of survival just weeks after giving birth is determined to learn how to walk and talk again.

Shereen Simms, who’s 33, had only given birth to her daughter Maliyah eight weeks before her world came crashing down.

One day her brain suddenly filled with blood and she lost the use of her body.

She was rushed to hospital and then airlifted to a specialist hospital in London.

Shereen with her daughter Maliyah when she was born

Shereen recovering in hospital months after the haemorrhage

She was given less than a 0.5% chance of survival.

However, three weeks later she regained consciousness.

Following the emergency five-hour surgery, she wasn’t allowed to see her newborn or children for nearly three months due to Covid restrictions in hospital.

Her family could only communicate with her through FaceTime.

Shereen's sister, Shannaz, says her sister's trauma has affected the entire family and they're rallying round to support her full recovery

She had to express and dump her milk due to medication she was taking.

Shereen could finally meet her baby at 18 weeks old - having spent over half of her life seeing her through an iPad screen.

Shereen told ITV News Meridian the only thing that keeps her going every day is her children, describing the last few years as "hell".

She said: "The not being able to do the normal things I would do before. I want to show people it is possible now, no matter how bleak my initial prognosis was."

As soon as they could, Shereen's family decided to bring her home for rehabilitation powered by love.

Within a year she re-learned to eat, drink and sit up by herself. Crucial to her mental and physical recovery has been physio at a rehabilitation charity in Gatwick.

Rocky Addison is a Neuro-rehab trainer at Neuro Kinex Gatwick

Throughout the recovery journey, Shereen and her family have been buoyed by the support of neighbours, friends and the kindness of strangers.

While we filmed at the family home, a local building company was creating a wheelchair friendly garden for Shereen for free.

Just some of the many gestures of kindness that have touched the family.

Shereen attends the neuro charity in Sussex three times a week and says it gives her hope for the future

Shereen's sister, Shannaz Noormohamed, says progress goes up and down but "as long as Shereen believes in herself I don’t think anything can stop her."

She continues: “Some days are tough but I think for the sake of the children and the fact that Shereen is recovering every day, I’ve always believed in her and thought that if we give up then she’ll give up.

"So we have to keep going and keep positive on that upward path. Shereen has never been one to follow the rules and she has to prove everyone wrong and that’s what she’s doing.”

Step by step, Shereen continues to surpass expectations in her recovery with incredible determination and her children providing the ultimate motivation.

What is a brain haemorrhage?

A brain haemorrhage is bleeding in or around the brain either as a result of ruptured aneurysm or following a significant blow to the head. It is also often called a haemorrhagic stroke or brain bleed.

Subarachnoid and intracerebral haemorrhages are more likely to happen spontaneously. Small blood vessels rupture, often causing loss of consciousness.

The long-term effects of a brain haemorrhage depend on the type and location, but as with all brain injuries, every person's recovery is individual.

