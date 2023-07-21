A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted in Oxford with police appealing for witnesses.

The attack happened between 4.15pm and 5pm on Sunday (16 July) on the benches near to Mill Stream House on Norfolk Street.

The victim, a girl in her teens, was sat on the bench when the offender sexually assaulted her, before attempting to rape her behind the bike sheds.

Officers investigating the incident have arrested a 17-year-old boy from Oxford on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Charlotte Oliver of Oxford CID, said: “I am appealing for anybody who witnessed this or who may have mobile phone footage of the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230317199.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

