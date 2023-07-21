Police have made an arrest after the body of a man was found on a grass verge in Kent.

John Convey, 53, from Gillingham, was found just before 11.30pm on Thursday 13 July 2023 on a grass verge in Lower Twydall Lane.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with his death.

Mr Convey’s cause of death remains unknown at this time.

The arrested man, from Gillingham, has been bailed until Monday 11 September while investigators continue to carry out enquiries.

Kent Police released an image of Mr Convey earlier this week which shows him in the days before he was found deceased.

Police released images of Mr Convey. Credit: Kent Police

Detective Chief Inspector, Kathleen Way, said: "We have taken the unusual step of releasing an image of Mr Convey in the hope that someone will see his photo and may remember seeing him.

"We are working to trace his last movements and want to talk to anyone who has information, no matter what it is.

"We are still unsure as to how he came to be in that location and are really keen to talk to any pedestrians or motorists who saw him between 4pm and 11.30pm in Twydall or the surrounding area."

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact police.