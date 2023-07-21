Two men have been arrested after teenagers suffered significant injuries in a crash in Hastings yesterday (Thursday 20 July).

At around 2.45pm, emergency services were called to reports of a crash between a car and a moped in Frederick Road.

A 14-year-old boy from Hastings was airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries, and a 13-year-old boy from Hastings was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two victims are no longer considered to be in a life-threatening condition.

A 23-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, following the earlier arrest of a 22-year-old man from Hastings for the same offence.

Both remain in custody at this time.

A police investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation and locate any further suspects.

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

The force is reminding the public this is an open investigation and to refrain from sharing anything on social media which would risk prejudicing the case.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any relevant video footage or information, is asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Glastonbury.