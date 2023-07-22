Jeremy Clarkson has warned some bottles of his cider, made from ingredients produced at his Diddly Squat farm in Chadlington in Oxfordshire, could explode.

The television star issued an expletive-littered post on Twitter, saying there had been a "massive c---up" leading to a "slim-chance" some bottles of Hawkstone cider may erupt.

Mr Clarkson urges people to open bottles under water. Credit: Clarkson's Farm / Facebook

He advises anyone who has bought some to open them under water and pour away the contents, saying the company would offer a full refund.

The affected products carry the code L3160 on their cap.

The Hawkstone drink is brewed by Cotswold Brewing Co in Gloucestershire. According to the broadcaster, a small amount of the cider was over-fermenting.

The farm issued a statement on its Facebook page.

Hawkstone issued a post on Facebook about cider bottles "over-fermenting." Credit: Hawkstone / Facebook

Mr Clarkson said “Really sorry about this but on the upside, the beer is fine and still delicious. As is the cider, in bottles that are unaffected. Which is almost all of them.”

