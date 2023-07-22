Rare phenomenon known as a waterspout is spotted off the north Kent coast

Waterspout spotted off the Kent coast Credit: Mike Dobriskey

A waterspout - a rare natural phenomena - has been seen moving around the Kent coast.

The spinning vortex -made up of air and water - was seen near the Herne Bay shoreline this week where a number of wind turbines stand in the Thames Estuary.

The rotating column is similar to a tornado but it touches water rather than land. It remains airborn and is also known as a funnel cloud.

The rare phenomena is similar to a tornedo Credit: Mike Dobriskey

If they touch the ground they then become a tornado.

Water spouts are a rarity off the Kent coastline and more typical in the US and tropical countries.

However funnel clouds seem to be appearing more frequently. One was spotted over Westgate-on-Sea - along the coast from Herne Bay - during several days of stormy weather.

Watch the waterspout as it spins around off the Herne Bay coastline.

Thousands watch hairy moment of Heathrow plane landing during strong winds
Extreme weather cost water company £17 million last year

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...