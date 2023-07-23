Attempted murder arrest after man hurt outside Bournemouth bar

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with an assault outside a bar in Bournemouth town centre.

Emergency services were called to Old Christchurch Road early on Saturday morning.

A man aged in his 20s, from Bournemouth, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The victim’s condition is not life-threatening, according to police.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man, from Oxford, on suspicion of attempted murder. He has since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Watch: The scene on Old Christchurch Road after cordons were lifted on Saturday.

“Dorset Police received a report at 6.01am on Saturday 22 July 2023 of an assault outside Bar Me in Old Christchurch Road in Bournemouth,” a force spokesperson said in a statement.

“Officers attended with the ambulance service and a cordon is in place to allow for enquiries to be carried out.”

The public are being told to expect an increased police presence in the area over the weekend, with officers stepping up patrols.