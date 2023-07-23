Boy in 'critical condition' after stabbing at gathering in rural Sussex

A 17-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in the early hours of the morning in a West Sussex village.

Sussex Police were called to an address in Warnham, near Horsham, in the early hours of this morning.

“Many young people” were gathered at the location on Marches Road , the force said in a statement.

Photos of the crime scene show police tape surrounding a collection of white tents in the middle of a field, with a portable toilet nearby.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Chief Superintendent Jo Banks said: "We are urging witnesses and anyone with information to come forward. We understand that there were many young people in attendance at this address at the time who will know important information to help the investigation.

“In particular we would also ask parents and carers of those who attended to speak with their children and to contact us with information.”

The incident took place at an address on Marches Road close to the village of Warnham and the hamlet of Kingsfold. Credit: Google Maps

Sussex Police added that it was a “fast-moving and complex” investigation.

Officers will be working in partnership with local schools over the coming days and local people have been told to expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

"We believe this was an isolated incident that does not pose a wider threat to the community," Chief Superintendent Banks added.

Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police on 01273 470101 or online and quote Operation Ketley.