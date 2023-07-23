A tiny dog has been rescued from a ‘smoke-logged flat’ after a fire broke out in the property below.

The pet was trapped inside the first-floor apartment, as the blaze took hold on the ground floor of the building in Greenhithe, Kent.

Six fire engines were sent to the emergency on Sandpiper Close shortly after 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames on the ground floor, while colleagues were able to rescue the dog from the first floor.

The fire service says no injuries were reported in the flat blaze near Dartford. Credit: Kent Fire & Rescue Service

The name and breed of the animal have not been disclosed by Kent Fire and Rescue Service. The brigade shared a picture of an unnamed firefighter holding the pet on its social media pages.

Crews were able to prevent the flames spreading to neighbouring flats. The cause of the fire, in a four-storey block, is not known.

There were no reported injuries, according to a fire service statement.