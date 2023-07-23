Girl, 15, sexually assaulted in Andover playground before couple intervene

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area of the Hedgerow Walk playground on 12 July. Credit: Google Maps

Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of sexual assault after a teenage girl was allegedly targeted in a Hampshire playground.

The 15-year-old victim was with a group of friends in Andover on the evening of Wednesday, 12 July.

She was approached by a man in the Hedgerow Walk play park between 6.30 and 7pm, according to police.

Officers are trying to trace a couple who intervened in the incident on a housing estate in the East Anton area of the town.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "A man approached a group of teenagers at the park and assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

"Her friends went to find help and found a couple who intervened. We’d like to speak to this couple, or anyone else who was in the area at the time as they may have vital information."

A 40-year-old man, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released on bail until 16 October.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was not injured.