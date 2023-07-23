Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate reports on the 'life-saving' hospital training robots

An incredibly lifelike patient training dummy and surgical drills were among the interactive exhibits at a ‘once-in-a-generation’ open day at Salisbury District Hospital.

Staff and local people came together for the event to mark the hospital’s 80th anniversary, in the same year the NHS turned 75.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Neal Jacobs, told ITV News: “I am showing off a variety of the toys and kit we have for putting bones back together again.

“I’ve been showing the children what some of the bones look like and the lead gowns we have to wear during operations – to show how heavy and sweaty they can be.”

Children were able to try their hand at simple procedures on a robotic patient mannequin. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The hospital's history goes back to the Second World War, when the US Army transferred patients to the site at Odstock. At the end of the war, the hospital was handed over to the Salisbury Health Authority and the temporary huts replaced with new brick buildings.

Stacey Hunter, chief executive of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, said she was "delighted to be able to provide fun and entertainment for the whole family" at the community event, which went ahead despite heavy rain.

The Wiltshire Air Ambulance helicopter and road vehicles from other emergency services were also on display at the anniversary celebration.

Medical director Peter Collins tweeted that Saturday's event had been a "success despite the weather". He added that it had showcased the "huge range of career opportunities in the NHS".

Visitors were able to take a tour of the hospital site, and view a new ward being constructed.