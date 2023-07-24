Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Megan Samrai reports on the families trying to get out of Rhodes

A tourist in Greece has described how his family were forced to sleep "three to a bed" as they looked for a route out of Rhodes, where wildfires are continuing.

Bill Mew, from Tunbridge Wells, however, describes himself as one of the "lucky ones" as their tour guide has been supportive, chartering a flight for them to leave the island.

He said: "We are having to survive three to a bed, but at least we have a bed. There are others in conference rooms and sports halls.

"My heart goes out to the residents because they are losing their homes and livelihoods. We are just visitors."

Many other Britons are still waiting to get home

Mr Mew, who is a board member of the International Association of Risk and Crisis Communications, said it was clear right from arriving on Rhodes that their two-week holiday would not turn out as planned.

He added: "In the five hours it took to get here [from Gatwick], everything had turned to chaos.

"We were greeted to be told that our resort was inaccessible.

"Not only were the roads dangerous ... [the resort] was also without power."

Katie Barnard and her family reached safety after what she described as a "crazy" 24 hours. Credit: Katie Barnard

Katie Barnard, from Surrey, managed to escape the wildfires after an long journey to safety.

She said: "After a crazy 24 hours of hitchhiking, back of pickup trucks, sleeping on the beach and a police car ride we are away from the fires."

Reflecting on her escape she said: "The (hotel) reception was total chaos."

"We soon found ourselves in a line of hundreds of people and walked miles in the blistering heat.

"Kind locals were putting out water and hosing down people".

Katie Barnard said helicopters were filling up from the sea and dumping water just over the ridge by her hotel Credit: Katie Barnard

Katie described how they later got a lift to a nearby school, but the situation was no better.

"The school was awful. Younger kids were crying and people were getting very stressed."

Katie is still not home, but says her brother has managed to book her two nights elsewhere while she waits for news.

A Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed a Rapid Deployment Team has arrived to support travel operators in bringing Britons home.

