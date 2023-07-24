Caroline Flack's mum has said that Flackstock "shows the strength of love" for mental health causes.

Christine Flack added: " This is for Caroline - but it’s also for the people that who have lost someone. It’s common ground and it's for everyone. It's not just a music festival - it’s a fun festival.”

She was speaking at a music festival in honour of her daughter that is taking place at Englefield House in Berkshire for a second year.

Caroline was found dead at her home in February 2020 after taking her own life aged 40.

She was best known for presenting the X factor and Xtra factor and Love Island. She took over hosting the reality dating show in 2015.

Flackstock aims to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing. Credit: Suzan Moore/PA Archive/PA Images

Her family and friends wanted to do something positive following the negativity surrounding Caroline in the lead-up to her death, so ‘Flackstock’ was created and is all about celebrating Caroline's life and raising awareness of mental health issues.

Those who knew Caroline say being at a festival was one of her favourite things to do.

Co-founder of Flackstock, Natalie Pinkham said: "This felt like a very fitting tribute to her because it was exactly what she loved. She was always singing, always dancing, always laughing and that’s what today is all about.

"Before she died she posted the hashtag #bekind and it was something we all really wanted to hang on to.

"This is really at the core of what Flackstock is all about. Bringing friends together, keeping the conversation about mental health going and not being afraid to talk openly about your problems.

"We owe it to each other to continue that conversation and hopefully make progress."

Last year’s event raised £325,000 which was split equally between four mental health charities close to Caroline’s heart and her friends and family are hoping this year will be just as successful.

Last year's Flackstock raised £325,000 for four charities close to Caroline's heart. Credit: Suzan Moore/PA Archive/PA Images

Many of those performing knew Caroline well. On the line up - Denise Van Outen, Louise Redknapp, Olly Murs, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Matt Goss and Jason Manford to name just a few.

Louise Redknapp said: "Tonight I’m going to sing ’Together Again’. It’s all about losing somebody. I think everyone in the audience has experienced that in some way. Lyrically it’s a really special song.

"We were always out together on a Friday night. She lit up every room she ever walked in, no matter what kind of day you were having, she put a smile on your face. We all want friends like that."

"She was always everybody’s biggest cheerleader and front row of any gig I ever did. She would be so proud of everyone who puts this event on because I know how hard they work.

As well as music and comedy there is also a Mindfulness area which is dedicated to promoting mental wellbeing which has got everything from boxfit and yoga to talks from experts.

The team behind the event hope they can grow it into the UK's biggest and most accessible festival promoting mental health awareness

For support head to Britain Get Talking

