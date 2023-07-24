A man has been jailed for six and a half years following firearms and drugs offences in Bournemouth and Poole.

Jamieson Richards-Boyce, 26 and of Bournemouth, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday (17 July) and pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class A and two counts of possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent.

On Monday 26 December 2022 officers reported suspicious activity involving a vehicle on Lindsay Road. The vehicle came to a stop in the Beacon Road car park and Richards-Boyce, who was a passenger at the time, fled the area on foot.

Jamieson Richards-Boyce. Credit: Dorset Police

A search of the vehicle was carried out and a rucksack was located, containing a loaded handgun.

The defendant was tracked on CCTV and was later identified attending Bournemouth Travel Interchange to board a coach destined for London.

Numerous enquiries were carried out by officers to locate the defendant and Richards-Boyce was subsequently arrested at an address in Norfolk on Tuesday 31 January 2023.

Richards-Boyce had previously been arrested in December 2021 and released under investigation after community information led to a warrant being executed at an address in Bournemouth Road in Poole.

Bournemouth Crown Court. Credit: PA

Crack cocaine and heroin was recovered, as well as a mobile phone, which contained messaging relating to drug dealing. Richards-Boyce was detained within the address and arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Detective Inspector Darren Moores, of BCP CID, said: "Dorset Police takes all reports of offences involving firearms extremely seriously.

"Following the proactive work of officers on Boxing Day, as well as detailed follow up enquiries by detectives, we were able to take a dangerous weapon off the streets.

"We will also continue to target anyone who is supplying drugs in our county and affecting the lives of our communities.

"I hope this case sends a clear message that we will act swiftly upon anyone who is found to be dealing drugs or carrying a prohibited weapon in Dorset."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...