AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium had to be evacuated today (24 July) after an 'unidentified' item had been found.

Players and staff could be seen waiting outside the football ground while Dorset Police carried out their investigations.

Officers concluded that the item was related to some training from the weekend.

Dorset Police said: "At 1.31pm on Monday 24 July 2023 Dorset Police received a report of an unidentified item having been found at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

"Following enquiries, it was established that the item was related to some training conducted at the grounds during the weekend."

AFC Bournemouth will be facing Southampton FC tomorrow evening (25 July) in friendly match at Saint Mary's Stadium.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...