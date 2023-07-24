Hampshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify after a 19 year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Portsmouth.

They were called at 1.49am on Friday (26 May) after the woman had been approached by a man she did not know and was touched inappropriately by him over her clothing on Middle Street, Portsmouth a short time beforehand.

The woman was not physically injured during the incident and is being supported by officers.

Police have been carrying out enquiries in the area including house to house enquiries and reviewing and enhancing CCTV and video doorbell footage.

They are now releasing an image of a man who was seen in the area at the time. They would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

He is described as:

Black.

Slim build.

Wearing a dark hooded top, white shorts, and slip-on shoes or sliders that are dark with a white top.

Investigating officer, Police Staff Investigator Joe Howell said: "This was a very distressing incident for the victim. The man ran off in the direction of either Eldon Street or Sackville Street after she activated a panic alarm.

"We haven’t received any other similar reports in this area of the city and have carried out a number of enquiries. Now we need your help to identify this man."

Anyone who can assist the investigation or who has any information should call 101, quoting the reference 44230207803.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

