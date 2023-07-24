A child sex offender from Ramsgate has been jailed for inflicting more than a decade of cruel and degrading treatment on his victim.

Jason Robson committed a catalogue of serious offences against the child between 2007 and 2018 including holding a knife to their throat, forcing their head into a toilet and pushing them down the stairs.

He also committed a number of sexual offences against the victim in addition to punching and kicking them on numerous occasions.

The crimes were reported to Kent Police in June 2020 and Robson, 47, of Grummock Avenue, was arrested shortly afterwards and later charged.

Canterbury Crown Court. Credit: PA

He denied all the allegations but was found guilty of child cruelty and five child sex offences following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court. On Tuesday (18 July) he was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Radley said: "The victim in this case showed tremendous courage in coming forward to report the awful offences committed against them. I would like to pay tribute to them for the dignity they have shown throughout, and for continuing to support the investigation even when Jason Robson refused to accept responsibility for his crimes and put the victim through the difficulty of a crown court trial.

"Robson was responsible for a number of shocking offences over a prolonged period that will no doubt affect the victim for the rest of their lives. He thoroughly deserves the lengthy prison sentence he must now serve for the suffering they were put through at his hands."

