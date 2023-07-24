Two men and a woman have been sentenced after they admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to two dogs.

Samantha Louise Daniels - nee Ludlow - and Jayson George Daniels of Willow Road, Rochester and Ricky Billy Kerswell (08/11/1989) of Beaumanor Gardens, London, appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates' Court on Monday (10 July).

They each pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act, in that they caused unnecessary suffering to a female wirehaired Dachshund known as Coco and also to a female wirehaired Dachshund puppy by failing to provide veterinary treatment in respect of the animal’s skin disease.

At sentencing on Wednesday (12 July) all three defendants were each disqualified from keeping dogs for 18 months, ordered to pay £333 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

They also received a 12 month community order - Samantha Daniels received a 10 week tagged curfew (7.30pm-7am), Jayson Daniels received 108 hours unpaid work and Kerswell was ordered to undertake 108 hours unpaid work plus 20 RAR days.

In a written statement from an RSPCA inspector, the court heard that Coco and the puppy had been found in a downstairs small room at the rear of a Willow Road property. They were found in dirty conditions. Fleas were evident and they had fur loss.

A vet who attended the location also provided a written statement for the court. It was said that Coco’s "skin had large patches of hair loss and small areas of inflammation".

He added: "The dog had a strong smell typical of animals with severe skin disease. The bald patches were particularly obvious around the eyes, on the ears, and on the limbs and tail. Patches of infected and red skin were noted on the belly, neck and rump."

The court heard that Coco and the puppy had been found in dirty conditions. Credit: RSPCA

The puppy was also said to have "a lot of hair loss". The vet said: "The ears were bald and leathery due to the severe skin disease.

"The pup smelt much stronger than the mother and was noticeably withdrawn and depressed. She scratched and rubbed her belly at least every minute. Fleas could also be seen crawling over her body."

Both were said to be suffering by the vet due to the severe skin disease.

Following a hearing at Sevenoaks Magistrates' Court on 10 July both of the dogs were signed over to the RSPCA. At sentencing an order to remove further dogs was also made.

In RSPCA care the two Dachshund’s have made a full recovery and have been cared for by some of the charity’s dedicated foster carers.

Samantha Louise Daniels and Jayson George Daniels have indicated that they intend to appeal.

