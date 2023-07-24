Reading Borough Council is reiterating its zero tolerance stance on abuse or attacks on its workforce after two civil enforcement officers were assaulted and threatened with a knife whilst doing their jobs.

The NSL civil enforcement officers, working on behalf of the Council, were operating in west Reading last Wednesday (July 12) evening, at the junction of Prince Wales Avenue and Edinburgh Road, when they were assaulted and threatened with a knife by two offenders, who then left the scene in a vehicle.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the assault which took place at around 8.15pm. Anyone with information should call 101 or they can report it online by quoting reference 43230309236.

James Crosbie, Assistant Director for Planning, Transport and Public Protection Services at the Council, said: "It is completely unacceptable that two members of staff should be seriously assaulted whilst simply carrying out their jobs. Whilst they are ok, both are understandably shaken by this incident. We would ask anyone who has any information to contact Thames Valley Police.

"Figures show there were 34 reported cases of abuse of civil enforcement officers in Reading over the past 24 months. As a Council we will not hesitate to take action, including prosecution where necessary."

34 incidents over the last 24 months.

While a 37-year-old man from Reading has been arrested and bailed in connection to last Wednesday’s incident, TVP is appealing for witnesses.

The first offender is described as:

Asian man.

Aged in his thirties.

Slim build.

Approximately 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall.

He was wearing a black t-shirt and a black hat.

The second offender is described as:

Asian man.

Aged in his thirties.

Slim build.

He was wearing an orange top and cargo shorts.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Stephen Johnson of Reading CID, said: "We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this or may have a CCTV camera to please check the footage to see if it shows anything that would assist our enquiries. Anyone with information should call 101 or they can report online quoting reference 43230309236.

"If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they will take your report completely anonymously."

