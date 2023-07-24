A woman has been told by a judge she has "zero" chance of keeping pets after inflicting months of abuse on a puppy.

Shadelle Moynes-Burns from Hastings in East Sussex has been banned from keeping pets for at least 20 years after her crossbreed Teddy suffered 11 broken ribs.

RSPCA was called to investigate when Teddy was presented to a vet for surgery in December 2021 with multiple rib fractures and injuries to his paws and tail.

He had been seen several times by a vet between October and December 2021 for separate alleged accidents, including falling from a bed and choking on a stick.

He was brought in to the vet on 31 December 2021 with fluid-filled lumps all over his body. Credit: RSPCA

Following an x-ray he was found to have 11 rib fractures and multiple injuries consistent with repeat blunt force trauma.

He also had fractures to his front paws consistent with them being hit with an object, which also impacted the use of his hind legs.

The vet said it was unlikely the injuries would have been caused by accidents and the rib fractures and lumps on his body (haematomas) were a sign of abuse.

Teddy's injuries were so bad that the vet considered putting him to sleep but decided that with the correct care, he could recover.

Teddy has since been rehomed by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

In a statement, the vet said: “Teddy is now recovering well in RSPCA care. He is growing well, using his front feet normally and his hind legs are healing well.

RSPCA inspector Zoe Ballard, said after the hearing: “This is a very special little dog who has had an unimaginable start to life.

"His rescue was made possible by all those who bravely spoke and cared for him. He has touched the hearts of everyone he has encountered throughout his journey.”

Vets say despite everything he went through he is a "happy, friendly and trusting dog”. Credit: RSPCA

In mitigation, the court was told Moynes-Burns had a troubled past, including mental health and attachment issues and was deeply embarrassed by her behaviour, and she did love Teddy and sought help for him.

Moynes-Burns of Gladstone Terrace pleaded guilty to three animal welfare act offences.

Alongside the 20-year minimum term ban, at Lewes Crown Court on Monday 10 July she was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, concurrent on each offence - and 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days, following an RSPCA prosecution.

On sentencing, she was told by the judge: “My hope is that you get better, but the keeping of animals will no longer be a part of your life. You can apply in 20 years but the chances of it being lifted are zero.”

