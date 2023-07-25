Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian's Chlöe Oliver speaking to the father and son who alerted the coastguard.

A group of young people swimming the sea off of Littlehampton were saved after a member of the public’s quick thinking.

The Coastguard has since released the 999 call explaining how their safety message of ‘Call, Tell, Throw’ can be the difference between life and death.

Kevin Lochner, who's 46 and from Arundel, was fishing with his son Max when he saw the youngsters being dragged further away.

While some called 999 to alert the Coastguard and told the swimmers advice to keep afloat, others threw life-rings for them to grab onto.

The incident happened at about 6.40pm on Tuesday 30 May by the beach at Littlehampton, West Sussex, where a group in the sea was drawn by a tidal surge into the mouth of the River Arun, near the pier.

Listen to the full 999 recording between Kevin Lochner and the Coastguard below.

While one managed to make it safely back to land, the other three were unable to overcome the pull of the water and faced the threat of being carried further up the river.

Two were saved by clinging onto life-rings thrown from the waterside by passers-by, and a third grabbed tight onto a handhold.

As the youngsters continued to hold on, Littlehampton and Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Teams made their way to the scene and Littlehampton's RNLI inshore lifeboat was sent to help.

Before the trio could be carried away by the water, the RNLI crew picked them up and brought them back to the lifeboat station, suffering from the cold and with scratches and grazes.

There they were checked over by waiting paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, and reunited with the fourth member of the group.

Lifeboat crews rushed to rescue the stricken swimmers headed towards the mouth of the fast-flowing River Arun. Credit: Kevin Lochner

Kevin Lochner said: “I watched the swimmers and thought, ‘They’re not going to make it,’ and one by one they were dragged towards the river.

“I was shouting to them to keep swimming and to grab the side of the wall by the river.

“There were a couple of ladies on the other side, and I was shouting at them to chuck the life-ring into the water. One of the boys held onto it and then they chucked another in.”

Kevin added: “I was worried for them – they could have drowned. I thought one of them was going to go under.

“It was a scary experience and not a nice feeling. You can’t just jump in to help, because you read stories of people who do that drowning as well.

“It was good seeing them being pulled into the lifeboat. Max asked me who the coastguard were, so I explained they were mostly volunteers, like the RNLI, who have to get there as fast as they can to help people.”

Kevin's and onlookers' actions that day echo the Tell, Call, Throw message from the national safety campaign #RespectTheWater, run by members of the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF), which includes HM Coastguard.

Matt Pavitt, Coastal Operations Area Commander, explained: "This was a clear example of how members of the public can safely do their bit to help people in danger, without entering the water and putting themselves and others at risk.

"Thankfully in this case, apart from being cold and suffering a few grazes, all four who were in the water could go home after being seen by paramedics. Sadly, not every incident ends so well."

Matt added: "In emergencies in coastal waters, our simple advice is: Call, Tell, Throw."

There are two simple skills you should know that could save a life:

If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, float to increase your chances of survival.

If you see someone else in trouble in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard

What to do if you're struggling in the water:

Fight your instinct to thrash around.

Lean back, extend your arms and legs.

If you need to, gently move them around to help you float.

Float until you can control your breathing.

Only then, call for help, swim to safety or continue floating until help arrives.

