Rod Bransgrove has announced he's to retire as chair of Hampshire Cricket Club.

He's been in charge of Hampshire since the year 2000, overseeing the most successful spell in the club's 160-year history.

He's widely credited with saving the club and recently found out he'd achieved his long term ambition of having an Ashes match at the Ageas Bowl - in 2027.

He'll be succeeded by Nick Pike next year.

Explaining his decision, Bransgrove said: "Being chair of Hampshire has been a huge honour and one of the greatest experiences of my life.

"When I took on the role, I set out with three clear objectives; to create teams which could compete in all formats, develop the new stadium into an established international ground, and to build a business which would safeguard the future of the Hampshire Cricket long into the future. Over the last two decades and more, we have achieved all of this and so much more.

"I am so proud of all the players and coaches who have entertained and inspired us all during my tenure. As with every sports team, there have been low points and disappointments, but these are far outweighed by our successes - the three T20 titles, four victorious appearances in Lord’s finals and the dawn of the Vipers, who have dominated women’s cricket over the last seven years.

"Off the field, my dream has long been to host an Ashes Test at our fabulous venue and, with confirmation from the ECB that this will now happen in 2027, I believe my work within the sport is nearing its completion.

"Our Club has a long and rich history; I am honoured to have played a part in its story and look forward to attending as a supporter for many years to come."

Bransgrove will remain as chair of both Hampshire Sport & Leisure Holdings Group and Southern Vipers. Credit: Hampshire County Cricket Club

David Mann, Chief Executive at Hampshire Cricket, said: "Rod’s impact on Hampshire simply cannot be overstated.

"He helped save the club and secured its long-term future, while overseeing a period of unprecedented success on the pitch.

"His passion for the game and commitment to cricket is inspiring. Not only has Rod helped build winning teams in both the men’s and women’s games, but he has created a world class stadium, and built a club which is based on the very best values.

"His legacy won’t just be in the success we have enjoyed on the pitch, or in bringing international cricket to Hampshire, but also in growing the game and securing Hampshire’s future for future generations to enjoy.

"It will be a sad day when he leaves his role, but Rod will remain very much so a vital part of the ongoing development here at The Ageas Bowl as we enter an exciting phase of international fixtures, commercial conversations and the re-development of the site."

