A man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Oxford.

Edward Breeson, aged 55, of Newton Road, Oxford, was charged by postal requisition with careless cycling on 20 May and causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving on 12 July.

The charges relate to a collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian on the footpath that runs beside the River Thames near Iffley Lock at around 12.40pm on 20 November last year.

The pedestrian, Polly Friedhoff, aged 81, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

She sadly died in hospital on 2 December last year. Her next of kin have been supported during the investigation by specially trained officers.

Breeson is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today (25 July).

